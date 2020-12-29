By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has almost completed most of its meetings to review its preparations for fund collection drive for the construction of Ram temple in Prants (provinces) and blocks and has decided to expand its reach to 5.25 lakh villages and 13 crore families with an aim to construct the temple and its surroundings in 108 acres.

VHP working international president Alok Kumar had said earlier that the aim was to reach four lakh villages and 11 crore families.

"During review meetings, we found that we would eventually be reaching out to 5.25 lakh villages and 13 crore families and with donations of 65 crore Hindus, the temple will be constructed," said Kumar.

The VHP has said the drive will begin from January 15, 2021 and will go on till February 27.

"We are trying to expand the temple premises to 108 acres from 70 acres," added Kumar.

The temple building construction committee met on Tuesday to finalise technology and design of foundation of the temple.

By a rough estimate, there would be approximately 10 lakh teams across the country, with each team having five people. Many would be staying out for collection for minimum of 14 days and a maximum of one month.

"From that team of five, one will be a tagged depositor whose task would be to deposit collection every 48 hours. We wanted the system to be transparent and there would be a coupon system and receipts. It is white money and if someone wants to give more than Rs 20,000 then we would request to give amount through cheque. Three banks - State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda have been involved," added Kumar.

The movement in the 1980s involved struggle with the Centre and state to fight to get the temple constructed. "This time we are going ahead with positivity," added Kumar.

"Today is the meeting for the foundation of the temple. We tested and got to know that there is a stream of Sarayu underneath. We need to have a foundation which lasts 1,000 years. We approached Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Roorkee and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Mumbai for this purpose," he added.

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was constituted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court of India's verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed the building of a temple at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)

