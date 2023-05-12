New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): In his maiden tour outside the country, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will embark on a four-day visit to the US starting from Saturday.

CDS Chauhan will be attending a conference on the Indo-Pacific region and also interact with top military officers from global military powers such as the US, Japan, Australia and the UK.

This is the first time after taking over as the CDS in October that General Anil Chauhan is visiting any friendly foreign country.

"The CDS is visiting San Diego in California where top military officers from the United States, Australia, Japan and Australia would be participating in a conference on Indo-Pacific region organised by the Hoover Institute there," defence officials told ANI here.

The countries participating in the event are from the AUKUS and the QUAD groupings but sources clarified that the gathering is not part of any such groupings.

The visit of the CDS is also taking place when the US is set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit scheduled in June where he would also be attending a dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The CDS would also be holding meetings with his counterparts from friendly nations like the US Pacific Command chief.

The British side is being represented by a Vice Admiral while other countries would be represented by their seniormost military officers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the importance of Indo Pacific region stating that India stands for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which embraces all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity. (ANI)

