Patna, Dec 28 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the state's police ranks, the Bihar government on Saturday transferred 62 IPS officers, including three additional directors general (ADGs).

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra, who was earlier promoted to the DIG rank, will now take over as the DIG of the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: 'These' Beneficiary Women To Receive INR 9,000 in December Installment, Check Details.

Mishra will be replaced by Avakash Kumar, who is now the Superintendent of Police of the CID.

Senior IPS officer Kundan Krishnan, who was the ADG (Headquarters), has been given additional charge of the Special Task Force (STF).

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Woman 'Raped' in Nirmal District After Refusing 'Unnatural Sex' Demand.

Amrit Raj, who was ADG (Operations) STF, had been appointed the new ADG (Securities).

IG (Purnea range) Rakesh Rathi has been appointed as IG of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Cyber Crime. IG (Mithila region) Rakesh Kumar has been moved to the Bihar Human Rights Commission. IG (Crime Investigation Unit) P Kannan has been appointed IG (Railways).

Kaimur SP Lalit Mohan Sharma has been made SP of Vaishali district. Araria SP Amit Ranjan has been transferred to Sitamarhi. SP (East Patna) Shubank Mishra has been shifted to Bhagalpur as SP (City).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)