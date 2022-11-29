As a part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night reshuffled 16 Indian Police Service officers (IPS). UP government transferred IPS officers from various districts including Varanasi, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, Mathura, Lucknow, Bahraich & Prayagraj. More details are awaited. Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh Government Reinstates Two Suspended Senior IPS Officers.

Uttar Pradesh IPS Transfer News:

