Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in house in Mamura village under the Police Station Phase-3 area of Noida on Sunday, leaving four people injured, a police official said.

According to the official, it was found that the fire broke out due to LGP cylinder explosion. The fire tenders, however, managed to douse off the blaze, he added.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Crowd, Says 'Youth Would Not Use Mobiles 12 Hours a Day if There Was No Unemployment' (Watch Videos).

According to the Noida police, on Sunday morning at around 06:30 am, the department received information about the explosion of LPG cylinder in Village-Mamura street number 3 under Police Station Phase-3 area, which prompted the Fire Service Unit to take immediate action as they reached the spot to douse off the blaze.

The fire broke out in a room on the ground floor, in which 4 people--Atar Singh (35), Mithlesh (32), Krishna (15), Gauri (10) were injured.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Three Rescued After Massive Blaze Erupts in Lajpat Nagar House, Five Fire Tenders on Scene.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police for first aid.

Police official said that no loss of life in the incident was reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)