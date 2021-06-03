New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): In order to shape a post-COVID reality, there is no way out for India but growth, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday.

Kant emphasised that India has an opportunity to usher in change that will see our society transform within a generation.

"In shaping a post-COVID reality, there is no way out for India but growth. We have seen economies in East and South-East Asia transform themselves within a generation through ushering in reforms and policies to promote private sector-led growth and investment," he added.

Addressing the virtual launch of 'FICCI Young Leaders Forum - Maharashtra Chapter', Kant said that raising investment levels will be crucial to India's growth story in the future.

"Innovation, rising competitiveness and generating employment are the key instruments to growth that are unlocked through higher investments by the private sector," he added.

Kant stated that India is a young country, and it is important that the youth get increasingly involved in the decision-making process. He also stated that it is the young leaders who will drive change in India.

The six themes (leadership and governance; economic and social governance; climate change and sustainability; collaboration; mental health and wellness; inclusiveness and diversity and finance) identified are critical in evolving a new post-COVID world. We have learnt many lessons from this pandemic that has reshaped the way businesses and government function along with the way people live.

"As our economy has evolved since 1991, the private sector has driven the growth more than the public sector. While the government plays the role of a facilitator, it is the private sector that will have to drive cost efficiencies converged to global quality levels of goods and services along with achieving competitiveness in global market," he emphasised.

Kant stated that leveraging the use of technologies is another key aspect that young leaders must consider. He said that many government schemes are transformed using technology. There has been a profound transformation in the delivery of government schemes and benefits ushering in an era of transparency and accuracy through a very concerted effort towards digitalization.

"Placing sustainability at the core of our efforts is the need of the hour. With climate change upon us, it is our collective responsibility to devise an adaptation and mitigation strategy. Forums like FICCI Young Leaders are crucial in the nation-building process going ahead," he noted.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group said that the future is truly for young people to shape. "Today, capital is no longer a barrier to entry. Innovation is so much more important today than it was ever before. Industry must keep the customer in the centre of business and design business around the customer along with the changing needs," he added.

Rishabh Shroff, Chair, FICCI Young Leaders Forum Maharashtra Chapter & Partner and Co-Head, Private Client Practice, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas highlighted the potential opportunities in Maharashtra. "With excellent governance and the right leadership, we can help transform baby corns into unicorns through the Maharashtra Chapter," he added.

Shashwat Goenka, Chair, FICCI Young Leaders Forum and Sector Head- Retail & FMCG, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said, "FICCI Young Leaders Forum is committed in developing, inspiring and motivating the youth of our country in such a way that they can participate pro-actively in all the efforts meant to provide growth to the society."

Abhishek Ganguly, Co-Chair, FICCI Young Leader Forum and Managing Director, Puma India and Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI also shared their perspective on the role of young entrepreneurs in shaping the economy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)