New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): A day after Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Addressing a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and they have a week to leave India.

He said the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

"Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures - The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025," Misri said.

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India," he added.

He said India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. "These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled," Misri said.

Misri said the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

"As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible," he said.

Misri said that in the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development. (ANI)

