Udhagamandalam (TN), Nov 25 (PTI) A 47-year-old worker died following an attack by an elephant and a villager sustained injuries after he was mauled by another wild jumbo, authorities said here on Saturday.

The worker, Francis, while returning to his home after work on Friday night, was attacked by the elephant off Gudalur near here. He succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to Ooty Government Medical College Hospital. Initially, he was treated at the government Gudalur hospital.

On Saturday morning, the villager, in his fifties, was mauled by the wild pachyderm when he was working at his farm located close to Gudalur. He was rushed to the state-run hospital in Gudalur and he is being treated there, authorities added.

