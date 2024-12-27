New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi witnessed incessant rainfall since Friday morning causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

Visuals from the Burari area of the city show that heavy water logging has caused traffic congestion in the area as the rain continues to lash parts of Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in the city is 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 19 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has predicted "thunderstorms with rain" for today.

Earlier today, a local resident, Deepak Pandey said, "The weather has become good and it feels like Kashmir. The weather has become so pleasant and one could travel in it. It is cold, but the rain has decreased the level of pollution."

Meanwhile, the air quality index in the city witnessed a slight difference, however, it remained in the 'very poor' category. As of 2 pm, the AQI measured is 355, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As of 2 pm, the AQI measured at Anand Vihar is 390, IGI Airport (T3) is 314, Aya Nagar is 329, Lodhi Road is 327, ITO is 360, Chandani Chowk is 300 and Punjabi Bagh is 361.

For comparison, as of 7 am, the AQI measured at Anand Vihar was 398, IGI Airport (T3) was 340, Aya Nagar was 360, Lodhi Road was 345, ITO was 380, Chandani Chowk was 315 and Punjabi Bagh was 386.

The Central government's air quality monitoring panel on Tuesday revoked Stage IV ('Severe+') measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following an improvement in air quality.

However, actions under Stages I, II, and III will remain in force to prevent any further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on December 24.

The decision came after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved on December 24.

The improvement in air quality was attributed to favourable meteorological conditions, including improved wind speed, according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). (ANI)

