New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) An incident of fire was reported on Wednesday onboard Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya when it was on a sortie off Karwar in Karnataka, officials said.

They said no casualties were reported in the incident.

The naval headquarters ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the fire incident, the officials said.

They said the ship's crew brought the fire under control using onboard firefighting systems.

