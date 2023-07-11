Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal for the Inclusion of Kui language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

"The State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recommended the proposal for the inclusion of 'Kui language" in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India," said a statement from the ST & SC Development, Minorities, and Backward Classes Welfare Department.

It said, the Inclusion of the "Kui" language in the 8th schedule of Constitution will add several benefits to the Kandh tribe of Odisha

"It will help in the preservation, promotion, and propagation of the Kui language and culture. Activities such as publication, creation of content, and recognition will get momentum," it said.

"It will create an eco-system to facilitate research and Studies anchored around the preservation, promotion, and propagation of Kui Language," it added.

The Department added that "More than seven lakh Kui speaking indigenous people will benefit from this decision."

"The cabinet decision to recommend the inclusion of Kui language in the 8th schedule will have no financial implication."

The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved as many as 9 proposals related to 6 different departments, including the Department of Energy, Home, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Revenue and Disaster Management, ST and SC Development, and the Department of Works. (ANI)

