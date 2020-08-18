Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to increase testing in the state and take the count of count of RT-PCR and antigen tests for COVID-19 to 1.25 lakh every day.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi said that Chief Minister has given instructions to increase the testing.

"It has been instructed that 75,000 to 80,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted daily and 40,000 to 50,000 RT-PCR tests should be carried out in the state. Thus, about 1,25,000 tests per day can be arranged," he said.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions that no religious or cultural programme should be held in public places.

He said effective steps should be taken to control COVID-19 cases in Lucknow and Kanpur city.

The state reported 4,336 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases to 50,242 in the state. (ANI)

