Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) An independent candidate from the Beed assembly seat died when the Maharashtra polls were underway on Wednesday, a police official said.

Balasaheb Shinde (43), a resident of Beed city, collapsed at the Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalay polling booth between 2 pm and 3 pm.

He was rushed to a local hospital and later to a private medical facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he lost his life during treatment, the official said.

Yogesh Kshirsagar of Ajit Pawar's NCP and Sandip Kshirsagar of NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar are among the 31 candidates in the fray in the constituency in the state's Marathwada region. The two are nephews of former Maharashtra minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar.

Beed recorded a voter turnout of 51.92 per cent as of 5 pm.

All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra went to polls on Wednesday and votes will be counted on November 23 (Saturday).

