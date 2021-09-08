Dehradun, Sept 8 (PTI) Independent MLA Pritam Singh Panwar from Dhanolti in Uttarakhand joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Panwar joined the party in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Anil Baluni and Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik, party sources here said.

He had won the assembly seat in 2017 as an independent candidate.

A two-time MLA, Panwar's joining the BJP assumes significance considering the proximity of 2022 assembly polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)