Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) An Independent MLA from Karnataka has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hosakote MLA Sharath Bhachegowda said in a Facebook post that he and his wife Prathibha had tested positive for the virus.

The legislator said he had been touring COVID-19 infected areas for the past few days, adding two days ago he developed severe pain in the body.

Since he has been visiting areas where there were coronavirus infected people, Bhachegowda said he decided to undergo a test along with his wife.

"The report has arrived confirming that we are coronavirus positive," he said.

The independent MLA said though he is asymptomatic he is going in for isolation and appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested voluntarily.

Bachegowda is the son of BJP MP from Chikkaballapura constituency B N Bache Gowda.

Actress-turned-Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh and Congress MLA H D Ranganatha had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.PTI GMS SS

