New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) India has achieved the target of 40 per cent of its installed electricity generation capacity being from non-fossil energy sources, an official statement said on Thursday.

"At COP 21, as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), India had committed to achieving 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030.

Also Read | Omicron in India: 5 Contacts of New COVID-19 Variant Infected Person Test Positive, Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing.

"The country has achieved this target in November 2021 itself," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

According to the statement, the country's installed renewable energy (RE) capacity stands at 150.05 GW, while its nuclear energy-based installed electricity capacity is 6.78 GW.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant Omicron Seems To Be Very Transmissible, Can Be Detected Soon, Says Top Indian Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang.

This brings the total non-fossil fuels based installed energy capacity to 156.83 GW -- which is 40.1 per cent of the total installed electricity capacity of 390.8 GW, in line with the Prime Minister's announcement at the recently concluded COP26 climate change conference.

The government is committed to achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)