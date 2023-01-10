New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) India logged 121 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday and the number of active cases came down to 2,319, according to Union health ministry data.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,215).

The death toll increased to 5,30,722 with one death reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,174. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 last year.

