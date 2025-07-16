New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): The 2nd Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture between India and Argentina was held yesterday, with the Indian Co-chair, Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, joining the session virtually.

According to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the meeting was co-chaired by Mr. Sergio Iraeta, Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, from the Argentine side. Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Also Read | Delhi-Goa IndiGo Plane 6E 6271 Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Due to Mid-Air Engine Failure, Says Source.

Devesh Chaturvedi highlighted that Argentina is a crucial partner for India. He said that the partnership between the two countries is rooted in a spirit of collaboration, sharing knowledge, technologies, and best practices that benefit both nations. He emphasised that opportunity exists in areas such as agricultural mechanisation, pest control, climate-resilient agriculture, and joint research.

Sergio Iraeta underscored Argentina's commitment to strengthening its valued partnership with India. He highlighted Argentina's strong interest in deepening cooperation in key areas such as agricultural mechanisation, genome editing, and plant breeding technologies, among others. He further emphasised that both countries, with their rich agricultural experience, have the potential to complement each other in enhancing productivity, promoting mechanisation, and improving farmers' welfare.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Orders Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal's Jai Bhim Coaching Scheme; AAP Calls It 'Vendetta Politics'.

Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary (Plant Protection), DA&FW, provided an overview of the agriculture and allied sectors, emphasising India's remarkable agricultural achievements. He highlighted a series of innovative initiatives launched by the government to strengthen the agricultural sector, which included the use of digital solutions, promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices, risk mitigation, and credit to the farmers.

Both sides discussed key issues related to cooperation in Horticulture, the Value chain of Oilseed and Pulse cultivation, Mechanisation, Precision Agriculture, Carbon Credit for Farmers, Biopesticides, locust control and management, New breeding Technologies, and market access, among other issues.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)