New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) India is aware of China's stated objective of becoming a "maritime power", and New Delhi closely monitors all developments in the Indian Ocean Region impinging on its security and economic interests and takes appropriate measures to safeguard them, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said, "Our relations with countries in the Indian Ocean Region are comprehensive and long-standing, based on their own merit and are independent of their relations with any third countries."

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region is a "strategic challenge" for India.

"The government is aware of China's stated objective of becoming a 'maritime power'. As part of this strategy, China is developing ports and other infrastructure facilities in the littoral countries in the Indian Ocean Region," he said.

China also has a naval and maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region, including through anti-piracy escort missions, port calls and deployment of research and survey vessels, the MoS said.

"Government closely monitors all developments in the Indian Ocean Region impinging on India's security and economic interests and takes appropriate measures to safeguard India's interests," he added.

Countries such as Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Mauritius occupy a central place in India's ‘Neighbourhood First' Policy and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, the MoS said.

"Our political relations with countries of the region are strong, trade and investment ties are being augmented, development projects and infrastructural cooperation are progressing, and there is broad-based engagement across all sectors," he added.

