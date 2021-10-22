New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): India was dependent on foreign countries at the time of Congress rule, but is becoming self-reliant during the PM Narendra Modi-led government, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, "During the time of Congress, our country was dependent on foreign countries. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India self-reliant today. The work done by him has an impact on the whole world."

"PM Modi is the only one who can take India to the first rank, both economically and socially," he added.

Praising India's 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination achievement, he said that the country has such a huge population, still he made it possible. "India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'," he said.

Speaking about the Uttar Pradesh government, Sarkar said that criminals were free at the time of the Samajwadi Party rule, but the situation changed when the BJP came to power. (ANI)

