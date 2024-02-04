Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the INDI alliance, Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Dairying, L Murugan, said that the "non-aligned alliance" will not last till the announcement of elections.

MoS L Murugan said, "The INDI alliance is a non-aligned alliance. We had said that this alliance would not last until the elections, but it did not last even till the announcement of the elections. Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will contest alone in Punjab and Delhi. Even in Tamil Nadu, two or three alliance partners may quit."

Earlier, on January 31, the INDIA bloc parties met in the national capital to discuss the seat-sharing agenda for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader TR Baalu and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury were pictured leaving Kharge's residence after the meeting.

One of the key architects of the Bloc, Nitish pulled out of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar as he took oath as chief minister for the ninth time with support from the NDA earlier in January.

Cracks in the INDIA bloc widened with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee giving a cold shoulder to the Congress.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already indicated that the parties will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone in West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier, General Secretary of Samajwadi Party Ram Gopal Yadav said that the seat-sharing for the alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is 'almost complete' and will be revealed soon."It's very positive and almost done... The declaration will be done at an auspicious moment. Just wait and watch till the announcement is done," SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav told ANI. (ANI)

