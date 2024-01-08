New Delhi, January 8: The INDIA bloc has begun its seat sharing talks in earnest, with the Congress taking the initiative to stitch key alliances in the state of Punjab and Delhi with the Aam Admi Party. AAP leader and MP Sandeep Pathak who is representing his party in the talks that are being held on Monday said that not just in Delhi but there will be discussion in all those states where the Aam Aadmi Party has elected representatives and organisations.

"Discussion will be held over all the important, critical states where we have elected representatives and organisational strength". AAP MP Sandeep Pathak emphasised that everything is going in the right direction. "It is certain that all the partners are serious. The only thing is it should be done as early as possible. Rest, everything is going in the right direction." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Speculation Rife Over Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Contesting From Cuttack Constituency.

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak also highlighted the need to know what the local units in the states want and the discussions must be held considering that. On seat sharing between AAP and Congress for Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "Our national leadership knows our opinion...Our conflicts with AAP are with respect to the Delhi government...It will be decided later if there will be an alliance, if it happens then who'll contest which seats? I just hope that if an alliance happens then its details should be decided as soon as possible so that we can also prepare for it."

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt assured that the INDIA bloc will win seats in all 7 seats in Delhi. "Traders in Delhi are fed up with the current (central) govt and their policies. They are tired of sealing, GST and many other policies. The centre granted loan waivers to big industrialists. Crores of loans were waived. So many traders had to leave their businesses during the coronavirus period but this government never took an interest in helping them. We will fight unitedly and win." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Speculation Rife Over Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Contesting From Cuttack Constituency.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks. India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance. The bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges including finalising seat-sharing arrangements most importantly deciding on a PM face while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid off in 2023 to secure victory in General elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)