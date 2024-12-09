New Delhi, December 9: The INDIA bloc parties are likely to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over alleged partisan functioning in the House, sources said on Monday. According to sources, the parties will be moving the motion under Article 67 (B) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, both houses of the parliament -the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha- have been adjourned till Tuesday during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament which is currently in its third week of functioning. The adjournments came after disruptions in the proceedings, with opposition parties demanding a discussion on various issues of national importance. Parliament Winter Session 2024: OBC Committee To Present Reports, Amit Shah To Move Disaster Management Bill; Check Full List.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House JP Nadda, accused the Congress party of becoming a "tool" of forces attempting to create instability in the country. Nadda emphasized that Congress was aligning itself with those elements whose actions were undermining India's democratic institutions. He called for a structured debate on these matters to clear the air. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, strongly refuted Nadda's allegations.

Kharge rejected the claims that Congress was playing a disruptive role in Indian politics. He argued that the Congress party remained committed to upholding democratic values and that the BJP was using such accusations as a diversion from pressing issues affecting the country. The exchanges between the two leaders have added a new layer to the ongoing political drama in Parliament, with both parties seemingly at odds over the direction of national discourse. Winter Session 2024: Agreement Reached on Parliament Functioning Smoothly, Says Kiren Rijiju After Meeting of Lok Sabha Floor Leaders.

The twelfth day of the ongoing Winter Session saw opposition MPs including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi hold a protest over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises. Rahul Gandhi joined Opposition MPs in their protest over the Adani matter. Members of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party did not participate in this protest. The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

