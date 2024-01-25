Cooch Behar (West Bengal), Jan 25 (PTI) The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered West Bengal on Thursday with the Congress leader exuding confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and violence, Gandhi said the word 'Nyay' (justice) has been attached with the yatra as "injustice is prevailing across the country."

"We have attached the word 'Nyay' (justice) in the yatra as injustice is prevailing across the country. BJP and RSS are spreading hatred and violence. The INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country," he said while addressing reporters here.

Gandhi was welcomed by state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

The yatra entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state.

