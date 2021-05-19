New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) India on Wednesday expressed concern over the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and called for peaceful resolution of the disputes between the two countries through political and diplomatic means.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said peace in the South Caucasus region is important for regional security.

There has been a raging military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, a strategically-located mountainous enclave.

"We have been following, with concern, the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Border incursions through military movements can destabilise the situation and lead to renewed hostilities. We call upon the transgressing side to pull back forces immediately and cease any further provocation," Bagchi said.

"India has always stood for peaceful resolution of bilateral disputes through political and diplomatic means. Peace and stability in the South Caucasus region is important from the regional security perspective,” he said.

He was responding to media queries on recent developments along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Nagorno-Karabakh is known to be a part of Azerbaijan. However, the majority of the people living in the enclave are Armenians.

Armenian took control of some part of the territory in the 1990s. The situation deteriorated in September last year after Azerbaijan attempted to recapture some areas.

There have been reports that Azerbaijan sent troops in trying to seize control of the territory.

The OSCE (Organisation for Security and Co-operation) Minsk Group was set up in 1992 to find a solution to the conflict over the enclave.

The US, France and Russia are the co-chairs of the group.

