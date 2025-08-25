By Hemant Chauhan

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who is also the MLA from Kinnaur, has welcomed the Union Government's decision to revive the historic Old Silk Route trade through the Shipki La border between India and Tibet.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 26 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The decision follows a recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, during which he had meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

"Shipkila Pass in my district, Kinnaur, is one of the four important border passages of India. Trade with Tibet has existed here since ancient times. It was only suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after the recent bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of India and China, a decision has reportedly been taken to resume trade via this route," Negi told ANI.

Also Read | 'Where Will All This End': Supreme Court Asks Comedian Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar to Post Apologies on Social Media for Insensitive Remarks Against Persons With Disability.

He added that talks are also underway for allowing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki La, which he said would be the "most convenient and comfortable route" for pilgrims. "We have raised this demand before various governments for a long time. If it happens, it will be a big advantage for pilgrims and will boost tourism in Himachal," the minister said.

During Wang Yi's meeting with Jaishankar, the two sides agreed to the re-opening of border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

According to Negi, road connectivity has already reached Shipkila Top from the Indian side, while a road from the Chinese side also extends to the village of Shipki. "Only about 2 to 2.5 kilometres the stretch across the Line of Control needs to be connected. This will be beneficial for pilgrims and will certainly give a boost to tourism in Himachal," he noted.

Negi further pointed out that along with the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim and passes in Uttarakhand, Shipkila would open up new avenues of trade and tourism.

"This is not only for the Himachal government but for the people of Himachal as a whole. Many people in border areas have been migrating due to a lack of economic opportunities," he said, adding that the issue is linked to land-use restrictions in tribal and border areas.

"Our proposal for relaxation in certain provisions of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) is pending with the Governor for over two and a half years. Under Schedule 5 of the Constitution, the Governor has the power to amend, modify, or annul such provisions in tribal areas. If this is done, it will encourage settlement in border regions, which will strengthen our presence and reduce the threat along the frontier," Negi stressed.

Highlighting the potential for "border tourism," the minister said that opening access in border areas has already created interest among adventure enthusiasts. "When border access is allowed, visitors can experience travelling from one border point to another. People are coming, and this is fulfilling the wishes of adventure lovers. Once dhabas, taxi services, hotels, and travel businesses start operating there, the tourism sector will definitely see a boost," he said.

The minister urged the Centre to pay special attention to the needs of border residents and to expedite policy relaxations that would encourage habitation and economic activity in such areas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)