New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) India Wednesday "specifically" conveyed to the United Kingdom concerns over pro-Khalistani elements misusing their asylum status to abet terror activities, and requested increased monitoring of extremists and take proactive action.

India's concerns over the breach of security of Indian high commission last month were also emphasised, an official statement said.

These issues were raised at the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held here, the statement said.

Among other issues, both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation, and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing counterterrorism cooperation, extradition, curbing anti-India activities in the UK including pro-Khalistan extremism.

Cybersecurity and global supply chains, drug-trafficking and migration issues were also discussed at the meeting.

"The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK's asylum status by the pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with UK and increased monitoring of UK based pro-Khalistan extremists and take appropriate proactive action,"the statement said.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the side was led by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft.

Last month, the Indian tricolour flying atop the High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

The incident took place after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

The "attempted but failed" attack was foiled and the tricolour was flying "grander", officials had said then.

The Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff had sustained minor injuries. An investigation has been launched.

Soon after the London incident, the British deputy high commissioner based in New Delhi was summoned by the External Affairs Ministry, which demanded an explanation over the complete "absence of security".

The Ministry of External Affairs had said India finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

The banned terrorist organisation, Sikhs For Justice, was also conducting a so-called "Referendum 2020", officials said.

