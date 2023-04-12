English actor Billy Murray has claimed some people in an Audi attempted to "kidnap" his grandchildren while they were out with their mum and his son-in-law. Billy, 81, has taken to social media and claimed the terrifying incident happened close to his home in Essex while his daughter and her partner were enjoying a day out, reports Mirror.co.uk. The star, who also appeared in BBC's EastEnders, said that his daughter and his grandchildren were walking when they became separated before a group of men approached them. Illegal UK Arrivals Will Be Removed Swiftly and Refugee Cap Introduced in New Law, UK Home Secretary Says.

Billy Murray's Video on His Grandkids

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Billy has shared the terrifying ordeal and claimed a group of men got out of an Audi A6. He said: "My daughter and my two grandchildren, and her partner were out yesterday in a little tiny village just round the corner from our little farm. And they were just walking along and picking some wildflowers or whatever and she got kind of separated because a telephone call came for her partner and she just took it and he just stood there for a minute talking."