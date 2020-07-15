New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Ahead of the India-EU Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the dialogue will further strengthen New Delhi's economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe.

After 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Address on World Youth Skills Day 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister Speaking on Fifth Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

The deal came through a day ahead of their virtual summit which is aimed at further broadbasing ties on a range of areas including trade, investment and defence.

"Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe," the prime minister tweeted.

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Live News Updates: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam With 99.14%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)