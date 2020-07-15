New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) at 11 am today. PM Narendra Modi's address assumes significance because today marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. The YouTube channel of Prime Minister's Office and Press Information Bureau (PIB) will host live streaming of PM Modi's address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day. Besides, Doordarshan channels and news agency ANI will also live telecast PM Modi's speech. PM Narendra Modi to Take Part in India-EU Summit 2020 at 4:30 PM Today, Says 'It Will Strengthen Economic And Cultural Ties With Europe'.

A UN recognised event, World Youth Skills Day is observed to recognize the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has organised a Digital Conclave to commemorate World Youth Skills Day. United Nations 75th Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Address Virtually at Valedictory of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC on July 17.

The Modi government launched Skill India Mission to empower the youth of the country with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment. Skill India offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.

