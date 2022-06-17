New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) India and the European Union (EU) finally restarted the negotiations for the long-pending trade and investment agreement on Friday after a gap of over eight years.

The negotiations took place in the Belgian capital Brussels, over a year after India and the EU announced to resume the talks for a balanced and comprehensive trade pact.

Also Read | We Have Had Conversation with All Parties of MVA and We’ll Be Having Good Coordination … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"@EU_Commission is pleased to announce that EU & India have formally relaunched negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement. I was pleased to welcome Minister @PiyushGoyal to Brussels for talks today," EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a tweet.

In April, EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto had said India and the European Union are eyeing to firm up the comprehensive trade and investment pact before the commencement of the electoral cycles on both sides in 2024.

Also Read | Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai Named PCI Chief, First Woman to Head the Media Watchdog.

The negotiations for the ambitious free-trade agreement were suspended in 2013 after several rounds of talks spanning six years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)