Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, on the sidelines of the 2nd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Darjeeling, on Sunday exuded confidence of a boost in Indian tourism sector and said that India has the potential to attract tourists from all over the world.

"India has lots of opportunities because a number of states like Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman, and Karnataka, have lots of beaches and adventure tourism scope. If you take the northeast there are lots of natural hills and lots of potential for adventure tourism and in Himalayan states also like Uttrakhand and Himachal also, there are lots of potentials and opportunities as there is a lot of population in the country. We should encourage adventure tourism," G Kishan Reddy told ANI.

Highlighting the importance of the G20 tourism meeting minister Reddy said, "Preparations of the upcoming G20 tourism meeting have started in Srinagar which will be held in May."

He said that people are looking for the event in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

"PM Modi-led government has scrapped Article 370 from J-K and a big event like G20 tourism meeting is going to happen in the Union Territory and people of Srinagar are very excited to host foreign delegates. The reality is people of J-K want peace and good infrastructure with jobs," he told ANI.

"J-K people are getting lakhs of employment and good opportunities and fundamental rights and good investment also," he added.

About 130 delegates participated in the 2nd G20 tourism meeting at the foothills of the Himalayas in Siliguri and all the delegates were very enthusiastic and praised the hospitality of the government.

Ekaterina Konova, a delegate from Russia post meeting praised the Indian culture.

"It is just like an experience of a lifetime we have a pleasant time knowing your (Indian) culture. This is incredible India and it's amazing," she told ANI.

"India has done an amazing job and this really incredible... India has done a great job in tourism here even the tea tasting I like the most," Mr Gustavo, a participant, from Brazil told ANI.

Brazil is the next country to host the G20 next year in 2024. The last ministerial G20 tourism meeting is scheduled to be held in Goa in July. (ANI)

