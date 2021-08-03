New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The tradition of holistic and multidisciplinary learning has been followed in India from the times of Taxila and Nalanda where attention was given to overall personality development, according to Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar.

"In ancient India, attention was given to overall personality development. The tradition of holistic and multidisciplinary learning has been there in India from the times of Taxila and Nalanda," Sarkar said in his address during a national webinar on multidisciplinary and holistic education organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The minister stressed on the need to re-build the model of education where one is empowered in every aspect of life.

Elaborating on multidisciplinary education, he said, "Now the students will not be limited by the boundaries of science, commerce and humanities.

According to Sarkar, "21st century skills like active learning, out-of-box thinking, critical thinking, effective communication, collaboration, technological skills and life skills must be developed in our learners".

The webinar was attended by academia, industry and higher education institutes from across the country. Officers from different ministries, UGC, AICTE and NCTE also attended the session.

