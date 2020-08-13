New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government over the state of the economy, alleging that its policies had put India in an "economic crisis".

The BJP government's promise of creating a USD 5 trillion economy has also proved to be a "jumla", the opposition party alleged in a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

"The unplanned lockdown and the failed economic policies of the BJP has destroyed our economy," the party said in a series of tweets with the hashtag "India in economic crisis".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy flagging fears that the country's GDP growth may even touch its lowest since independence in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Realme 6i Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

"Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, it is possible)," he tweeted along with a media report quoting Murthy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)