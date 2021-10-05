Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that the country is swiftly changing and turning digital as it has managed to make digital payment transactions worth over Rs 6 lakh crore every month in July, August, and September.

PM Modi, while speaking at the Urban Conclave held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today, said: "India is making new records in digital payments. In July, August, and September, India has managed to make transactions worth over Rs 6 lakh crore every month! This shows the strength of India that is swiftly changing and turning digital."

"India in the 21st century is set to move ahead with the power of multimodal connectivity. We are swiftly working on that. All urban infrastructure schemes also create employment in big numbers. Experts call these force multipliers," the Prime Minister said.

He also pointed out that urban hygiene has been improved over the years.

"We have improved urban hygiene over the years. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, we have built over 60,000 domestic and over 6 lakh public toilets in the last 7 years. Until 7 years back, only 18 per cent of waste was being disposed of. Today, it has risen to 70 per cent," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further emphasised that the Centre has made serious efforts to overcome the problems and challenges of the urban middle class.

"The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act has been such a major step. This law has helped in getting the entire housing sector out of mistrust and fraud and has helped and empowered all stakeholders," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had digitally handed over the keys of the PMAY-U houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh today.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme virtually here during the event.

The Prime Minister also released a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under the Smart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event. (ANI)

