New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) India on Thursday formally issued a notification giving effect to its decision to suspend the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

The notification was served to Pakistan a day after New Delhi announced suspending the treaty as part of retaliatory measures against Islamabad over the brazen terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: All-Party Meeting Ends With Show of Solidarity, Condemnation of Carnage (Watch Videos).

The government issued an official notification on holding the Indus Water Treaty in "abeyance", sources said.

India and Pakistan signed the Indus Water Treaty on September 19, 1960 after nine years of negotiations with the sole aim to manage issues relating to cross-border rivers.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists, Who Survived, Family Members of Victims Ask Why There Was No Security or Army Deployed at Baisaran (Watch Videos).

On Wednesday, India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

Pakistan on Thursday rejected India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an "act of war".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)