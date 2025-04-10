New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) India and Japan have explored ways to boost tourism ties, with focus on promoting Buddhist sites to Japanese tourists and improving air connectivity.

The Fourth Joint Working Group (JWG) Meeting on Tourism Cooperation between India and Japan was held on April 8 in New Delhi, the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on Thursday.

"The meeting focused on finding new ways to work together and enhance tourism ties between the two nations," it said.

Key discussion points focused on expanding bilateral tourism, with initiatives such as promoting Buddhist sites in India to Japanese tourists, improving air connectivity and encouraging Japanese students to visit the country, the ministry said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mugdha Sinha, Director General, Ministry of Tourism and Naoya Haraikawa, Commissioner, Japan Tourism Agency (JTA).

Officials and private stakeholders from both countries, including representatives from airlines, tourism and travel associations and government institutions, took part in the meeting.

Key organisations included Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), JTTRI, Japan Airlines and ANA from the Japanese side.

The Indian delegation comprised representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Education, National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Besides, private stakeholders like Indian Association of Tour Operators, Outbound Tour Operators Association of India, and Association of Buddhist Tour Operators were also present in the meeting, the statement said.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat hosted a welcome dinner for the Japanese delegation.

The co-chairs of the two countries exchanged notes on the profile of the visitors and delved into the data insights of the tourists travelling between the two countries, including to Buddhist destinations, in order to "undertake suitable policy interventions" to make the destinations more attractive for the millennial tourists, the tourism ministry said.

Ambassador of Japan to India, Keiichi Ono, emphasised on the strong cultural ties and mutual benefits of enriched tourism between the two countries.

The meeting also explored increased private sector involvement and strategies to harness media and influencer engagements for boosting tourist flow.

It was also indicated that the Ministry of Tourism is in the process of launching the "Incredible India mobile app shortly", the statement said.

Delegation from each side shared valuable inputs and discussed new investment opportunities to strengthen co-operation in tourism sector between both nations.

"The collaborative spirit and commitment demonstrated by both sides during the meeting is expected to develop a more vibrant tourism ecosystem, contributing significantly to the economic and cultural exchange between India and Japan," it added.

India also informed the Japanese delegation about the potential of partnerships with them for creating "uniquely curated itineraries for the Japanese tourists" in the recently revamped Incredible India digital portal.

The meeting concluded on a "positive note" with mutual assurances of ongoing dialogue, further collaborations and a reinforced commitment to leveraging tourism as a bridge for enhancing bilateral relations and mutual prosperity, the statement said.

India also intimated the Japanese delegation about its plans of participation at the World Expo, Osaka, 2025 from September 22-28 for a broader outreach, it added.

