New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): As many as 2,685 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 16,308, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.60 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.54 per cent.

Also Read | Tesla in India: Elon Musk Says 'No Plant Where Sell of Imported Cars Not Allowed'.

According to the health ministry, India's COVID recoveries reached 4,26,09,335 with 2,158 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 193.13 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read | Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on His Birth Anniversary.

The ministry also informed that 4,47,637 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with the COVID vaccines free of cost. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)