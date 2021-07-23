New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): As many as 35,342 new COVID-19 cases and 38,740 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Friday.

The cumulative positive cases now stand at 3,12,93,062, including 3,04,68,079 recoveries and 4,05,513 active cases.

The country's COVID death tally has reached 4,19,470, including 483 in the last 24 hours.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 45,29,39,545 samples have been tested for COVID so far. Of these, 16,68,561 were tested in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate currently stands at 2.12 per cent, and has remained less than 3 per cent for 32 consecutive days. The active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.36 per cent

A total of 42,34,17,030 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far, including 33,39,45,151 first doses. 8,94,71,879 people in the country are fully vaccinated.

54,76,423 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 36,24,007 were first doses and 18,52,416 were second doses.

According to the health ministry, 43,87,50,190 vaccine doses have been supplied to states so far. 41,12,30,353 have been consumed (including wastage), while 71,40,000 are in the pipeline.

2,75,19,837 unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and union territories and private hospitals to be administered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)