New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): India witnessed a huge dip in the COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 6,594 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, around 18 per cent fewer as compared to the day before.

The country logged 8,084 COVID-19 cases on Monday. This was the third day when India reported more than 8,000 cases in a day.

Of the fresh cases, India's active caseload stands at 50,548 today, accounting for 0.12 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 4,035 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,61,370. In India, the recovery rate is 98.67 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.32 per cent.

As many as 85.54 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, with 3,21,873 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination has breached the 195.35 crore dose mark under that nationwide COVID vaccination program. This has been achieved through 2,50,79,283 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 3.52 crore (3,52,45,234) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, out of which, over 13.56 crore (13,56,98,610) balance and unutilized doses are still available with them. (ANI)

