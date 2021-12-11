New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): India reported 7,992 fresh COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per the COVID bulletin, India's active caseload currently stands at 93,277, the lowest in 559 days. The active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.27 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Depositors in Bank Deposit Insurance Programme Tomorrow in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday said that the active cases were highest in two states - Kerala and Maharashtra with over 43 per cent and over 10 per cent active cases, respectively.

With 9,265 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,41,14,331. The recovery rate is at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Also Read | India Reports 7,992 New COVID-19 Cases, 393 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,75,128.

The daily positivity rate at 0.64 per cent remained less than two per cent for the last 68 days. The weekly positivity rate is 0.71 per cent and remained below one per cent for last 27 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,50,672 samples were tested for the presence of the virus on Friday. A total of 65,46,27,300 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 131.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

As per the ministry, over 140 crore (1,40,07,00,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the government's free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)