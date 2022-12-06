New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) India is making efforts to adapt to crops and develop new varieties which take less water or have resistance to a higher temperature, but there is a need for intensification in view of the fast changing climate, former country director of United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) Bishow Parajuli said.

Speaking to PTI before superannuating, Parajuli stressed on the "need to work with less to get more and adapt to change in temperature".

"There have been discussions and efforts to adapt to crops and varieties and also constantly bring new varieties which take less water or have resistance to a higher temperature...efforts are also being made towards diversifying income," he said.

"I would say the intensification for India to work on this probably needs to speed up a little more, because we have seen that it is fast moving with climate change,” he said.

Looking at the current context, Parajuli said it is important to adapt to newer varieties, similar to the efforts made during the green revolution on high yielding crops.

"So, we need to work with less to get more going forward and adapt to the change in temperature too," he said.

He also warned of being conscious on water usage.

"We must be absolutely conscious of minimising water intake because it is a scarce resource. That is fundamental," he said.

Parajuli also said there was no uniformity across states on the execution of programmes related to nutrition or early childhood.

"Some states are doing a fantastic job, staff members are committed, the leadership is really pushing staff to deliver. But in other places, less so. As a result, its anganwadis are not getting the meals where children are supposed to get a balanced diet… But I think there is increasing pressure to deliver," he said.

Lauding India's role in addressing food security during the pandemic, he said the government's efforts towards Covid response, particularly in food, was outstanding.

"I personally witnessed across the states, the lifeline of this Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana response in terms of health to the general population, and particularly the vulnerable women and children etc. So it's been commendable," he said.

The former WFP country director further said India's response has taught a "lesson not only for itself, but also to the world.

He said many countries look up to India and seek support and cooperation during crisis.

