New Delhi, March 3: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that national security has always been a top priority for India, Birla observed that the defence sector has played a major role in this.

He said that at a time when the national security scenario is becoming complex, cross-border terrorism has become a global challenge. He emphasized that modernization of defence capabilities is needed to tackle challenges like cyber warfare, drugs, weapons, and money laundering through innovation. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Warns MPs, Says 'Never Refer to Anyone's Caste or Religion in House, Else Action Will Be Taken'.

At the outset, Birla welcomed Members of the National Defence College to Parliament Complex and hoped that their visit to the temple of democracy would acquaint them better with the practices and procedures in legislatures.

Birla noted that India has a long history of warfare and its study which is testimony to the fact that we have a rich and enduring heritage of military strategy. Mentioning Chanakya, he said, "The principles of warfare, diplomacy and future strategy, etc. taught by him, remain the hallmark of diplomatic relations even today."

Mentioning recent developments in India's defence sector, he said that in order to create a strong army for a strong India, we have laid a strong military foundation during the last few years by taking initiatives towards making our defence sector self-reliant. Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Over Rahul Gandhi's Speech.

"From building Defense Industrial Corridors to creating supply chains for the manufacturing ecosystem, from reducing import dependence to increasing defence exports, from higher budgetary allocation to promoting indigenous manufacturing through 'Make in India' India has made rapid progress at every level," he added.

Appreciating the new policy of infusing young talent in the defence sector, Birla said that such measures would further strengthen our military capability. He also expressed happiness that more and more girls are joining defence forces, and said that it reflects their commitment and dedication to the nation.

Birla also appreciated the role of the parliamentary standing committee on defence and noted that the Committee acts as an important link between the elected representatives and the defence forces.

"As a parliamentary watchdog, the Committee has been working on various important topics such as the assessment of preparedness of the armed forces for hybrid warfare including strategic, cyber threats and anti-drone capabilities of the defence forces, important research initiatives, assessment of domestic production of defence equipment, modernization of defence forces, etc," he said.

