New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A joint naval exercise between the navies of India and Malaysia is currently underway off Visakhapatnam, aiming to strengthen bonds and enhance interoperability between the two forces, officials said on Friday.

Exercise 'Samudra Laksamana' between the Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy began on February 28 and will go on till March 2, they said.

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan and Royal Malaysian Naval Ship KD Lekir are participating in the third edition of this exercise which has harbour professional interactions followed by the operational phase at sea, they said.

"The exercise aims to strengthen bonds and enhance interoperability between the Indian and Royal Malaysian Navy," a senior official said.

The harbour phase involves professional interactions, subject matter expert exchange on topics of mutual interest, sports fixtures, and other interactions.

These interactions are aimed at enhancing the knowledge base, sharing best practices and further cooperation on maritime aspects, the officials said.

During the sea phase, units would be jointly honing skills while conducting various operations at sea.

