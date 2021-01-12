New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India is marching to ensure that its young working-age population is equipped to seize opportunities for jobs and other earning opportunities, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the first 'The Grand Finale of the Red Ribbon Quiz Competition' organized by the National AIDS Control Organization and Ministry of Health, he emphasised that India's demographic dividends are in the country's favour.

"India's population is considered to be one of the youngest in an ageing world... Never again will there be a likelihood of such potential for economic and social progress. The measure of success will depend on meeting the needs and aspirations of these young people."

In order to maximise the dividend, India is marching to ensure that its young working-age population is equipped to seize opportunities for jobs and other income-earning possibilities, Vardhan said.

"It is a proud privilege and honour for me to be present here today as we observe the National Youth Day, 2021... This day marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. His ideals have been the great source of inspiration for the youth in India," he was quoted as saying in a health ministry statement.

Congratulating National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for organizing the competition, the minister said noted that it has been implementing the Adolescence Education Programme since 2005 in collaboration with NCERT in more than 50,000 schools.

"This programme is a comprehensive promotional and preventive intervention to harness the potential, specifically to mainstream HIV prevention, care and support and treatment, impact mitigation, stigma reduction and enhance Voluntary Blood Donation."

Emphasising on the importance of healthy living, Vardhan said it is important that youth understand what healthy living is all about so that they get into a habit of making sound decisions when it comes to choices surrounding healthy living.

"Awareness generation is fundamental to aid people in making informed choices. Thus, today's event is important is terms of dissemination of information about HIV/AIDS and other health related issues," he said.

