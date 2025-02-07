New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The border forces of India and Mongolia Friday decided to undertake joint exercises and enhance mutual cooperation in the frontier protection domain.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Mongolian General Authority for Border Protection (GABP) concluded on Friday their 10th director general (DG)-level talks that went on for six-days starting February 2.

The Indian side was led by BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the Mongolian delegation was headed by Maj Gen Lkhagvasuren KH, Head of GABP and Commander of Border Troops, a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

"BSF and GABP underscored the need for continuous mutual cooperation between the two forces, acknowledging that both the countries face similar kind of challenges in border management," he said.

The meeting saw discussions on training on border management in mountainous regions for BSF mid-level officers by GABP followed by a joint exercise and special force training (SFT) to GABP by BSF instructors in Mongolia, the spokesperson said.

The two sides also discussed ways to extend mutual cooperation in the areas of concern and for cooperation in effective prevention and detection of crimes through exchange of technological solutions, he said.

Exchange of best practices in the field of border protection, especially in the areas of security of border ports, inspection of incoming vehicles, and assistance in capability building of the two forces and cooperation in use of technology in border management were also discussed, he said.

The next round of these talks is expected to be held in Mongolia in September this year.

