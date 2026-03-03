New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): India is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations following the US-Israel attack against Iran.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace.

Aircraft and crew repositioning measures are underway to restore operational stability at the earliest.

Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers. Airlines are deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.

IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on March 3, to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions.

IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation.

Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations, a release said on Monday.

Passenger safety remains paramount. All airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

The situation was reviewed today in a high-level meeting chaired by Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu and attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and all senior officials.

As per the release, the Ministry remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services, and facilitation of affected passengers.

This came against the backdrop of coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

