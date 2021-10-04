New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Border guarding forces of India and Nepal on Monday began a four-day bilateral meeting here aimed to curb trans-frontier crimes, an official statement said.

The fifth edition of the annual coordination talks between the countries are led by India's Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) director general Kumar Rajesh Chandra and the visiting inspector general of the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal, Shailendra Khanal.

"The DG-level talks are being held to discuss border-related issues and to enable better coordination between both the border guarding forces."

"The meeting will focus on addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between the two forces," an SSB statement said.

The APF delegation will be in India from October 4-7, it said.

The SSB is a central armed police force under the Union home ministry and it is tasked with guarding the 1,751 km India-Nepal open international border.

These talks are being held since 2012 and they are alternatively held in India and Nepal.

