Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 2 (ANI): Corporate leaders of different companies hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and landmark initiatives at the Industries Academia Meet of Chandigarh University on "Innovating Together for Achieving Viksit Bharat @ 2047 Vision" on Saturday.

Applauding PM Modi's vision, Ravi Purohit, Senior Vice President at Birla Soft India, said that the prime minister is not only leading the country but also taking it forward in a specific direction.

"No one can stop India. We are doing a lot of things. Modi ji is doing a lot for the nation and if we join him in this work, then we can do a lot more things. We needed a leader for years. He not only led the country but also took everyone together in a specific direction," he said.

Amresh Ohri, the Head of Business Development at GMR Airports Limited, said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's development will reach new heights.

"India is becoming unstoppable under the able leadership of PM Modi. In the last ten years, the number of airports has just doubled and if you look at the next five years, the number of airports will grow again and double again. The kind of tourism growth that is happening in India currently requires infrastructure. Infrastructure is the backbone of any development in a country. I hope that with the same pace under the third term of PM Modi, we'll reach new heights under his able leadership," Ohri said.

Appreciating PM Modi's leadership, Prashant Rai, Chief People Officer at Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited, said that the progress achieved during the governance of PM Modi is visible and commendable.

"India is unstoppable under the leadership of PM Modi. I feel that whatever has been done in the last 10 years of PM Modi Ji's governance is really commendable. I think there is progress happening all across different parts of India and the progress is visible," he said.

Describing PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Vinod Parur, the Chief Human Resource Officer at RR Kabel, said, "Modi ji has ensured that the startup is actually now starting up, all thanks to PM Modi's leadership, his trust and innovative ideas and most importantly, the backup ideas behind it. Viksit Bharat is actually an extremely positive movement towards making every citizen in line with those visions. and I think we are surely going to achieve it."

PS Ganeshan, the Vice President (Human Resources) at Yamaha, said that under PM Modi's governance, Indians are being respected in foreign countries.

"PM Modi is a very positive leader and I've never seen such a leader in the past 25 years. He is a dynamic leader; he can see the future and anywhere I go and show the Indian passport, there is respect in the entry. I see the difference now," he said. (ANI)

