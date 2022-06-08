New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) India is one of the few countries to have achieved most of its voluntary nationally determined contributions (NDCs) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) before schedule, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

The country has achieved the target of 40 per cent installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel-based sources eight years ahead of schedule, he said at the DD News' conclave on the Narendra Modi government completing eight years in office.

Yadav said the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol has been achieved five months ahead of the November 2022 deadline.

"India has, under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taken decisive actions in all areas of climate change. It is one of the few countries to have achieved most of its voluntary NDCs submitted to the UNFCCC under the Paris Agreement before schedule," he said.

NDCs means national plans and pledges made by a country to meet the goal of maintaining global temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, while aiming for 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

India is leading several global fora for climate justice and climate equity. Whether it is the International Solar Alliance along with France mobilizing 106 countries, or the new initiative for Infrastructure for Resilient Island States with the UK, Australia and Small Island Developing States, India has been at the forefront, he said.

The minister said India and Sweden recently hosted the LeadIT forum that contributed to the UN Conference 'Stockholm+50' in setting the agenda for COP27.

Prime Minister Modi's global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment - LiFE Movement' announced at COP26 Glasgow has also been launched to promote an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' instead of 'mindless and destructive consumption', he said.

"At the domestic front in the last eight years, India has consistently increased its forest cover. Due to effective protection, monitoring and management of protected areas, the number of lions, tigers, elephants, rhinos and other animals have also increased," Yadav said.

The government has also taken several steps to ensure clean air, river water purification etc, he said, citing the setting up of a time-bound National Clean Air Programme, rejuvenation plan for 13 major rivers, the ban on single-use plastic (greater than 120mm), promotion of circular economy, among others.

